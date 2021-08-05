Kingman Area Regional Transit wants your opinion

KINGMAN – Kingman Area Regional Transit is asking community members to take an online survey – www.surveymonkey.com/r/KART2 – so the agency can better understand the needs of the community and to develop a plan for the future of KART.

“This information will help us develop a strategy to plan for any transit improvements,” Kingman Public Transit Superintendent Sheri Furr said in a news release.

The release said KART initiated the short- and long-range transit plan to identify what is working with the KART system today, and to create a blueprint for addressing the region’s unmet transportation needs of today and tomorrow.

The public outreach survey must be completed by Friday, Aug. 20. Those who participate have a chance to win a $25 gift card.