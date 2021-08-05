OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Area Regional Transit wants your opinion

Kingman Area Regional Transit is conducting a community survey to help inform transit planning. (Miner file photo)

Kingman Area Regional Transit is conducting a community survey to help inform transit planning. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 5, 2021 2:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Area Regional Transit is asking community members to take an online survey – www.surveymonkey.com/r/KART2 – so the agency can better understand the needs of the community and to develop a plan for the future of KART.

“This information will help us develop a strategy to plan for any transit improvements,” Kingman Public Transit Superintendent Sheri Furr said in a news release.

The release said KART initiated the short- and long-range transit plan to identify what is working with the KART system today, and to create a blueprint for addressing the region’s unmet transportation needs of today and tomorrow.

The public outreach survey must be completed by Friday, Aug. 20. Those who participate have a chance to win a $25 gift card.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Survey results show Kingman KART riders want extended hours, more stops
Kingman Fire Department seeking public input
Free ride: KART drops fares until further notice
KFD looks to community to gauge performance
KART surveying airport workers for bus route feasibility
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State