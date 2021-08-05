Letter | County Democratic Central Committe sign ‘laughable’
I laughed when I saw the sign in Golden Valley erected by the Mohave County Democratic Central Committee.
In my opinion, for the past five years, the Democratic Party in Washington, D.C. and around the country has engaged in sedition, subversive activities and domestic terrorism, from spying on the Trump campaign, to paying the Russians to create a fake dossier, to the whole Russia hoax propagated by the Democrats and perpetuated by the liberal media, to the fraudulent impeachments, to the continued harassment and persecution of former President Trump and his family, to the condoned violence by Antifa and Black Live Matter.
The Democratic Party elites routinely lie, cheat, undermine and abuse the U.S. Constitution; spread hatred and racial division across the country, undermine the strength and prosperity of the country, subvert our children's success in school, and corrupt and destroy everything they touch. From my perspective, the Democratic Party is the biggest threat to America and democracy.
Dawn Pisturino
Golden Valley
