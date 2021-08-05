Mohave County logs 116 COVID cases in 2 days

KINGMAN – The COVID-19 virus continues to wreak havoc in the older population in Mohave County.

Of the 116 new cases reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 40 were in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for about 97% of the 694 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. The report covered the two-day period between noon on Monday, Aug. 2 and noon on Wednesday. There were no new deaths reported.

The expansive Kingman medical service area suffered 34 of the new cases, including 13 over age 50. In the Bullhead City service area, 15 of 59 new cases were recorded among those over age 50, while 12 of the 23 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area met the same criteria.

The new Kingman cases included eight ages 60-69, seven ages 40-49, six ages 30-39, five ages 20-29, four ages 50-59, two ages 11-19 and one each ages 0-10 and 80-89.

Th virus has been surging in the county with week-over-week increases in new cases for nearly two months before tapering off in the seven-day span ending Wednesday. The surge, from less than 100 cases a week to more than 400, has been attributed to the low COVID-19 vaccination rate in the county and the arrival of the highly contagious delta variant.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 39.7% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 52.9% statewide. About one-third of county residents – 71,415 of about 210,000 – are fully vaccinated.

Local health officials recorded 418 new cases and 11 deaths in the county in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, July 28.

That compares to 441 new cases and 13 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, July 28; and 386 new cases and three deaths reported by county health officials in the week ending Wednesday, July 21

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 211 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 162, Kingman with 160, Fort Mohave with 63, Golden Valley with 35 and Mohave Valley with 22. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,760 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,754 for Bullhead City, 5,300 for Kingman, 1,936 for Fort Mohave, 1,229 for Golden Valley, 919 for Mohave Valley and 472 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 164 cases in Topock, 70 in Dolan Springs, 57 in Meadview and 46 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 46.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 10.9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 23,356 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 25,858 cases in the county. The county counts 694 deaths, while the state reports 793.

County health officials report that 21,408 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Aug. 4 there were 107 new cases from 1,129 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 9%. According to county health officials, Mohave leads all Arizona counties in positivity rate, and new infections per capita.

The positivity rate was 14% (104/746) on Wednesday, July 28; 8% (60/712) on Friday, July 30; 17% on Sunday, Aug. 1; and 15% (89/590) on Monday, Aug. 2; and 17% (79/505) on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 225,229 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, Aug. 5, AZDHS was reporting 11 new deaths and 2,289 new cases from 26,815 tests for a positivity rate of 9%. More than 937,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,300 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 35 million confirmed cases and 614,851 deaths the morning of Thursday, Aug. 5. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,261,315 deaths from more than 200 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Aug. 5.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are also available at Uptown Drug. Appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.