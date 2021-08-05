OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 05
New show opens at Arthub in Kingman Friday, Aug. 6

A new exhibit featuring art by area students opens today at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: August 5, 2021 2:21 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, August 5, 2021 4:51 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman Center for the Arts has partnered with the Mohave Substance Treatment Education and Prevention Partnership for its newest exhibit titled SOAR, which opens Friday, Aug. 6 at the Arthub, 402 E. Beale St.

Kingman Center for the Arts wrote in a news release that SOAR is an educational program teaching students about the risks of opioid abuse and addiction, and how the arts can be used as a coping mechanism.

“KCA is excited to showcase all the art renditions made during the SOAR student outreach program in this upcoming art exhibit,” the center wrote. “This show will feature several of our local schools’ young artists, including Kingman High School, Black Mountain Middle School and groups from The Club for YOUth. These students will be able to see their art professionally hung and displayed for their families and local community members to experience.”

A First Friday artist reception is set for 5–8 p.m. Friday at the Arthub. A video compilation of the exhibit is available at https://bit.ly/37mbAyD.

The Arthub is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

