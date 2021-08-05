Obituary | Lillian Mae Thornhill

On July 25, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, at the age of 82, Lillian Mae Thornhill left us to be with her family and her God in Heaven. Lillian was born in 1939 in Chicago, Illinois. She was one of eight children of John and Elsie Tormey. Lillian loved gambling, including Bingo and Video Poker. She never missed a poker game with friends and family. She also loved traveling, and visiting family and friends.

Lillian is survived by her sister Shirley and brother Freddy; her children Jim (Jackie), Randy (Sandi), Sheri (Bill), and Tracey; also her grandchildren Jeremy, Andrew, Natasha, Daniel, David, Douglas ,Leslie, David, Jerred, Autumn, Joe, Justin and Nikki; and great-grandchildren Isaiah, Kole, Layton, Maverick, Kayden, Remlee, Kayson, Marilyn, Harmony and Noel.

Services will be held at noon on Aug. 7 at the First Southern Baptist Church on Hualapai Mountain Road.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory, and Memorials may be sent to the funeral home.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com

To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.