OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Roberta Henley-Stack-Bishop

Roberta Henley-Stack-Bishop

Roberta Henley-Stack-Bishop

Originally Published: August 5, 2021 4:13 p.m.

Roberta was born Sept. 26, 1939 to Elmer and Mable Henley in Yuma, Arizona. She passed away at the age of 81 years old in her home surrounded by her loved ones on July 22, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona.

Roberta graduated from Coolidge High School in Coolidge, Arizona in 1958. She spent her adult years between California and Arizona, eventually retiring in 2011 from Mohave County Jail in Kingman, Arizona. The greatest loves in Roberta’s life were her husband Ernie Bishop “Poppy,” her girls, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Roberta was the matriarch of her family and was known for making holidays special with her heart and door always open. She leaves behind a legacy of love.

Roberta is survived by her three daughters Brenda Bishop (Kingman, Arizona), Sandra Lyons (Kingman, Arizona) and Mary Morrison (Hollister, California); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister Patsy Augustine (Phoenix, Arizona); one brother Scott Henley (Coolidge, Arizona); one sister-in-law Catherine Henley (Kingman, Arizona); and numerous nieces and nephews, and many loved ones.

Roberta is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three brothers Robert Henley, Billy Henley and Roy Henley; one sister Betty Stimeling; and one sister-in-law Violet Henley.

A celebration of life to be held on Oct. 8, 2021 from 2 - 6 p.m. at Metcalfe Park, Kingman, Arizona. Roberta’s wish for her celebration of life is to be held with an abundance of flowers and happy memories.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary | Billy Joe Henley
Obituary | Lisa Gayle Hilderbrand
Obituary | Linda Sue Bradley
Anderson / Winder
5/2/01

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State