Obituary | Roberta Henley-Stack-Bishop
Roberta was born Sept. 26, 1939 to Elmer and Mable Henley in Yuma, Arizona. She passed away at the age of 81 years old in her home surrounded by her loved ones on July 22, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona.
Roberta graduated from Coolidge High School in Coolidge, Arizona in 1958. She spent her adult years between California and Arizona, eventually retiring in 2011 from Mohave County Jail in Kingman, Arizona. The greatest loves in Roberta’s life were her husband Ernie Bishop “Poppy,” her girls, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Roberta was the matriarch of her family and was known for making holidays special with her heart and door always open. She leaves behind a legacy of love.
Roberta is survived by her three daughters Brenda Bishop (Kingman, Arizona), Sandra Lyons (Kingman, Arizona) and Mary Morrison (Hollister, California); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister Patsy Augustine (Phoenix, Arizona); one brother Scott Henley (Coolidge, Arizona); one sister-in-law Catherine Henley (Kingman, Arizona); and numerous nieces and nephews, and many loved ones.
Roberta is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three brothers Robert Henley, Billy Henley and Roy Henley; one sister Betty Stimeling; and one sister-in-law Violet Henley.
A celebration of life to be held on Oct. 8, 2021 from 2 - 6 p.m. at Metcalfe Park, Kingman, Arizona. Roberta’s wish for her celebration of life is to be held with an abundance of flowers and happy memories.
- Gun shows suspended at Mohave County Fairgrounds
- Stockton Hill Road designated as ‘high crash area’
- Mohave County health director: Pandemic won’t be ending anytime soon
- Kingman man struck, killed by train
- Weather service: Wet weekend in store for Kingman
- Mohave County animal shelter receives 500 animals in July
- Monsoon rains storm Kingman area
- Sheriff’s office locates drowning victim in Bullhead City
- Obituary
- Kingman man arrested after allegedly leaving child in hot car
- $1.5M worth of cocaine seized on Interstate 40
- Kingman man struck, killed by train
- Kingman man arrested, denies involvement in burglary
- 3 killed in 3-car crash on I-40 near Kingman
- Lake Havasu City teen shot dead, another charged
- High heat, thunderstorms in forecast for Kingman
- Armed robbery suspect from Mohave Valley identified, still at large
- Baby girl Watson born at Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Mohave County issues 10 building permits
- Lake Havasu suspect indicted in case of impregnated 14-year-old
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: