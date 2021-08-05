Obituary | Roberta Henley-Stack-Bishop

Roberta was born Sept. 26, 1939 to Elmer and Mable Henley in Yuma, Arizona. She passed away at the age of 81 years old in her home surrounded by her loved ones on July 22, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona.

Roberta graduated from Coolidge High School in Coolidge, Arizona in 1958. She spent her adult years between California and Arizona, eventually retiring in 2011 from Mohave County Jail in Kingman, Arizona. The greatest loves in Roberta’s life were her husband Ernie Bishop “Poppy,” her girls, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Roberta was the matriarch of her family and was known for making holidays special with her heart and door always open. She leaves behind a legacy of love.

Roberta is survived by her three daughters Brenda Bishop (Kingman, Arizona), Sandra Lyons (Kingman, Arizona) and Mary Morrison (Hollister, California); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister Patsy Augustine (Phoenix, Arizona); one brother Scott Henley (Coolidge, Arizona); one sister-in-law Catherine Henley (Kingman, Arizona); and numerous nieces and nephews, and many loved ones.

Roberta is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three brothers Robert Henley, Billy Henley and Roy Henley; one sister Betty Stimeling; and one sister-in-law Violet Henley.

A celebration of life to be held on Oct. 8, 2021 from 2 - 6 p.m. at Metcalfe Park, Kingman, Arizona. Roberta’s wish for her celebration of life is to be held with an abundance of flowers and happy memories.