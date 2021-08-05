State Briefs: Arizona reports another 2,289 COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

PHOENIX - Arizona is reporting 2,289 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a figure nearly identical to a day earlier, and 11 more deaths.

The state dashboard released the latest numbers Thursday, which bring the pandemic totals to 937,936 cases and 18,300 deaths.

Hospitalizations for the virus, meanwhile, increased slightly to 1,266. Last time they were in that range was in late February.

Public health experts say the surging number is most likely caused by the highly transmissible delta variant first detected in India.

The growing number of cases has fueled renewed calls for vaccination as well as debates over mask mandates in schools. Several school districts, mainly in Phoenix, in recent days have enacted mandatory mask-wearing indoors despite state law not permitting it.

Meanwhile, more than 6.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona to date. Over 3.8 million people – or 52.9% of the eligible population – have received at least one dose, and more than 3.3 million people are fully vaccinated.

2 top aides to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey leaving for new jobs

PHOENIX - Two top aides to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey are moving on.

Ducey's office announced Thursday that Chief of Staff Daniel Scarpinato will join a Washington-based advertising and political consulting firm and that Deputy Chief of Staff Gretchen Coner is headed to Arkansas to serve as a senior adviser on Sarah Huckabee Sanders' campaign for governor.

Both Scarpinato and Conger have served on Ducey's staff since he took office in 2015.

Ducey, a Republican, was re-elected in 2018 to a second term. Term limits bar him from running for re-election in 2022.

Hopi authorities investigating death of man in floodwaters

TUBA CITY - Hopi law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a man who was swept away by floodwaters.

Two other people were rescued after floodwaters washed away a truck on the reservation in Arizona last week, authorities said.

Hopi officials received a call that a vehicle was stuck on the Dinnebito Wash, a remote area on the southwestern edge of the reservation, authorities said. Officers arrived and found the bridge completely submerged.

A man and a woman were rescued and sent to the Tuba City Heath Care Center. Coconino County Search and Rescue crews pulled another man from the submerged truck, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released.

The death investigation has been turned over to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Criminal Investigations-Hopi Agency, officials said.