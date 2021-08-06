OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Aug. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona Sen. Navarrete accused of sexual conduct with minor

State Sen. Tony Navarrete (D-Phoenix) has been arrested on suspicion of having sexual conduct with a minor. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3lBPuQS)

State Sen. Tony Navarrete (D-Phoenix) has been arrested on suspicion of having sexual conduct with a minor. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3lBPuQS)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 6, 2021 8:57 a.m.

PHOENIX - State Sen. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix has been arrested on suspicion of charges accusing him of sexual conduct with a minor, police said Friday.

Police received a report on Wednesday about sexual contact that allegedly occurred in 2019, and Navarrete was arrested Thursday after detectives interviewed a juvenile victim and witnesses, the Police Department said in a statement.

Navarrete, 35, was booked into jail Thursday night on suspicion of charges that included multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor, police said.

Navarrete did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

Court records in his case weren't immediately available, and it wasn’t clear when Navarrete would make an initial court appearance or whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sgt. Andrew Williams, a Police Department spokesman, declined to provide additional information on the case, saying police didn't want to draw attention to the case “for the sake of the victim."

Navarrete announced earlier this week that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing minor symptoms while isolating at home.

Navarrete, 35, is serving his second term in the Senate after serving one term in the House.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

9 Arizona men indicted in undercover child sexual exploitation crackdown
KUSD, KAOL officials talk about handling sexual misconduct, assault accusations
Flagstaff teacher accused of child molestation; quits job
Police | State Roundup
Accused predator works on plea bargain
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State