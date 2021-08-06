Beale Street Theater auditions set for Saturday, Aug. 7

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater will hold auditions on Saturday, Aug. 7 for its fall performances.

Actors age 16 and older are needed for the show, and they must prepare a one-minute monologue for the audition, to be held at 6 p.m. at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St.

According to a news release, the theater will be performing an evening of three short plays. Alyx Louise, Terrence Banks and Dominic Derasse will each direct a play, and Christal Hartley will oversee the full production.

For more information contact the theater at info@bealestreettheater.com.