Beale Street Theater auditions set for Saturday, Aug. 7
Originally Published: August 6, 2021 11:30 a.m.
KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater will hold auditions on Saturday, Aug. 7 for its fall performances.
Actors age 16 and older are needed for the show, and they must prepare a one-minute monologue for the audition, to be held at 6 p.m. at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St.
According to a news release, the theater will be performing an evening of three short plays. Alyx Louise, Terrence Banks and Dominic Derasse will each direct a play, and Christal Hartley will oversee the full production.
For more information contact the theater at info@bealestreettheater.com.
