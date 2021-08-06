Sheriff’s office seeks assistance in locating missing California resident
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person William “Billy” Loboda, Jr., 35, of Lancaster, California.
MCSO wrote in a news release that Loboda was last seen near the Topock Marsh in Topock/Golden Shores. He was reported missing on Aug. 1, 2017. Law enforcement is now seeking the public's assistance with collecting information on the active missing persons report.
He is described as a white male, approximately 6-foot, 2-inches tall weighing 330 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on Loboda’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Goodwin at 928-753-0753, or toll free at 1-800-522-3412, and reference DR#17-029015.
