OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Aug. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sheriff’s office seeks assistance in locating missing California resident

William “Billy” Loboda (Courtesy photo)

William “Billy” Loboda (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: August 6, 2021 12:04 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person William “Billy” Loboda, Jr., 35, of Lancaster, California.

MCSO wrote in a news release that Loboda was last seen near the Topock Marsh in Topock/Golden Shores. He was reported missing on Aug. 1, 2017. Law enforcement is now seeking the public's assistance with collecting information on the active missing persons report.

He is described as a white male, approximately 6-foot, 2-inches tall weighing 330 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Loboda’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Goodwin at 928-753-0753, or toll free at 1-800-522-3412, and reference DR#17-029015.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Sheriff’s office seeks missing person Friedrich Picou
Help sought in finding missing teenager
MCSO seeks community’s assistance in locating Justice Christine Bowers
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding man missing since 2016
Missing: Reward increased for information on whereabouts of Joseph Ligori
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State