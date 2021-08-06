OFFERS
Fri, Aug. 06
Two fatalities in collision near Dolan Springs

Two people were killed in a collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger car on U.S. 93 near Dolan Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 3. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 6, 2021 11:36 a.m.

KINGMAN – A collision between a commercial vehicle and a Subaru passenger car near Dolan Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 3 resulted in two fatalities, reports the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The collision in the area of milepost 29 on U.S. 93 occurred at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday, according to DPS.

“The CMV was exiting the truck stop to travel southbound when it was struck by the Subaru which was traveling northbound,” the department wrote.

No additional information was provided by DPS, and next of kin notification is pending.

