Briefs: Arizona State Fair to remain at Phoenix site

PHOENIX - The Arizona State Fair will be staged this October at its usual site on the state fairgrounds in central Phoenix after all.

It was announced in March that the fair would be held at a temporary location at Wild Horse Pass on the Gila River Indian Community's reservation near Chandler, but fair officials now say the move has been canceled because necessary infrastructure couldn't be arranged.

The statement said the community and fair officials “continue to study the possibility of moving the fair to the reservation in 2022, in a manner that will be mutually beneficial to both parties."

The fair will open Oct. 2 and run through Oct. 30.

Arizona woman falls to death in Telluride

TELLURIDE, Colo. - Authorities say an Arizona woman fell about 200 feet (61 meters) to her death while climbing the via ferrata route in Telluride.

The Telluride Daily Planet reports 53-year-old Anissa Laverne Larson, of Tucson, was traversing the route with a friend Thursday morning when she apparently slipped and fell. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office says a climber behind Larson on the same ridge heard something alarming, turned and saw the woman below. He immediately called 911.

Rescuers set up a technical rope system to recover the body.

Sheriff Bill Masters says the accident “is a horrible reminder of the dangers inherent to this climb.”

Via ferrata routes allow climbers to scale iron rungs and footholds attached to rock walls. Climbers are secured by carabiner-like clips attached to cables. Investigators have not released any information about how Larson fell.