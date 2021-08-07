OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Aug. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Briefs: Arizona State Fair to remain at Phoenix site

Arizona State Fair officials have announced that the 2021 fair will be held Oct. 2-30 in Phoenix. (Photo by Tony the Marine, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3fGnmIB)

Arizona State Fair officials have announced that the 2021 fair will be held Oct. 2-30 in Phoenix. (Photo by Tony the Marine, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3fGnmIB)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 7, 2021 5:46 p.m.

PHOENIX - The Arizona State Fair will be staged this October at its usual site on the state fairgrounds in central Phoenix after all.

It was announced in March that the fair would be held at a temporary location at Wild Horse Pass on the Gila River Indian Community's reservation near Chandler, but fair officials now say the move has been canceled because necessary infrastructure couldn't be arranged.

The statement said the community and fair officials “continue to study the possibility of moving the fair to the reservation in 2022, in a manner that will be mutually beneficial to both parties."

The fair will open Oct. 2 and run through Oct. 30.

Arizona woman falls to death in Telluride

TELLURIDE, Colo. - Authorities say an Arizona woman fell about 200 feet (61 meters) to her death while climbing the via ferrata route in Telluride.

The Telluride Daily Planet reports 53-year-old Anissa Laverne Larson, of Tucson, was traversing the route with a friend Thursday morning when she apparently slipped and fell. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office says a climber behind Larson on the same ridge heard something alarming, turned and saw the woman below. He immediately called 911.

Rescuers set up a technical rope system to recover the body.

Sheriff Bill Masters says the accident “is a horrible reminder of the dangers inherent to this climb.”

Via ferrata routes allow climbers to scale iron rungs and footholds attached to rock walls. Climbers are secured by carabiner-like clips attached to cables. Investigators have not released any information about how Larson fell.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Officials consider future of Arizona State Fairgrounds
Kingman's Larson Lifeskill Honorees announced
Briefs | New site considered for 2021 Arizona State Fair
State Briefs | Activists to protest wall along Arizona-Mexico border
Climber’s death on popular Oregon peak underscores dangers
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State