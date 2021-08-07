OFFERS
Column | Jobs and American Families plans are urgently needed

Joe Shoopman, Guest Columnist
Originally Published: August 7, 2021 6:24 p.m.

I beat cancer, but the crippling debt nearly killed me anyway. The American people deserve better.

I spent 45 years working as a truck driver, and at 69 years old, I wasn’t ready to stop. I’ve taken pride in my hard work all my life, but that abruptly changed one day.

“Cancer,” was all I heard from the doctor and it hit me like a ton of bricks. At that moment, I didn’t think about the treatment in the years ahead. Or the surgeries to remove nine polyps from my ear and face that would leave me looking a bit like Frankenstein.

I knew it would be a big adjustment, but I didn’t expect $244,000 in medical debt to be hanging over my head for three years as I battled cancer, and struggled to afford housing, utilities and food.

The pandemic was especially hard on me. As an immunocompromised older person, I wasn’t able to ever go out except for doctor appointments and to the pharmacy. Until I got my two Pfizer shots just recently, my neighbors were picking up groceries from the 99-cent store for me. I would spend every day on my porch just watching the time go by.

Things started looking up for me when I was able to visit my grandchild in California last month, and I’m looking forward to another one on the way in October. To my relief, my insurance company and Medicare finally paid $239,000 towards my cancer treatment after three years of uncertainty. Recently, my doctor told me I was cancer-free, and soon, I’ll be debt-free as well. I’m one of the lucky ones.

It breaks my heart that millions of Arizonans and Americans won’t get their debts resolved within three years, if ever.

People in Arizona are struggling. It’s getting harder and harder for working people to make a living wage, with costs increasing faster than salaries. We live in the richest country in the world, and cancer could have bankrupted me.

Even without the debt, I’ll still need to be extremely budget conscious. A big investment in affordable housing, broadband, health care and utilities would change my life.

But it’s not just about me – it’s about the millions of families that need this help. People like my son, who would receive $600 a month through the extended Child Tax Credit. With a second child on the way, my son’s family needs that money to pay for everything from diapers to daycare.

I’m a proud conservative and Trump supporter, but I need my Democratic senators to bring relief to Arizona and pass President Biden’s investments in jobs and families without cuts.

I know Sen. (Kyrsten) Sinema has talked a lot about solving things with Republicans, but now it’s time to back those words up with action. It’s time for Sen. Sinema and Sen. (Mark) Kelly to lead the way.

I fought tooth and nail to beat cancer, but the financial cost nearly killed me anyway. The American people deserve better.

It’s time for our elected officials to put aside politics and do what’s best for the American people. We’re depending on you to pass the Jobs and Families plans to make it easier for working people to get by.

(Joe Shoopman lives in Kingman and is a member of the nonprofit advocacy group, WorkMoney.)

