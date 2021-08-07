COVID-19 kills 10 more Mohave County residents in just 2 days

KINGMAN – COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 10 more Mohave County residents.

The report from the Mohave County Department of Public Health, which included 182 new COVID-19 infections confirmed in county residents, covered the two-day period between noon on Wednesday, Aug. 4 and noon on Friday, Aug. 6.

Five of the newly deceased were from the Kingman medical service area, and the toll included four adult patients in the 80-89 age range, a group that has been eligible to receive life-saving vaccines since last winter. The other local death involved an adult age 60-69.

Four of the new deaths involved residents of the Bullhead City medical service area, including an adult age 30-39, two ages 60-69 and one age 80-89. The final death was recorded in the Lake Havasu City service area, an adult age 50-59.

Of the 182 new cases, 69 were in the Kingman area, including 18 in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 97% of the COVID-19 deaths in the county. There were seven new cases ages 60-69, four ages 70-79, five ages 50-59 and one each ages 80-89 and 90-plus. There were also 17 cases ages 11-19, 12 ages 30-39, 11 ages 20-29, eight ages 40-49 and three ages 0-10.

Bullhead City suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 84, while 27 new cases were confirmed in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The deaths pushed the toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic over the 700 mark, with 704 logged.

The virus has been surging in the county with week-over-week increases in new cases for nearly two months before tapering off in the seven-day span ending Wednesday, Aug. 4. The surge, from less than 100 cases a week to more than 400, has been attributed to the low COVID-19 vaccination rate in the county and the arrival of the highly contagious delta variant.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 39.9% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 53.1% statewide, and about 70% nationwide. About one-third of county residents – 71,692 of about 210,000 – are fully vaccinated.

Local health officials recorded 418 new cases and 11 deaths in the county in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Aug. 4.

That compares to 441 new cases and 13 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, July 28; and 386 new cases and three deaths reported by county health officials in the week ending Wednesday, July 21

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 211 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 164, Kingman with 163, Fort Mohave with 66, Golden Valley with 36 and Mohave Valley with 23. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,789 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,808 for Bullhead City, 5,360 for Kingman, 1,964 for Fort Mohave, 1,236 for Golden Valley, 925 for Mohave Valley and 474 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 165 cases in Topock, 71 in Dolan Springs, 57 in Meadview and 47 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.3 years, while the age of the average patient is 46.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 11% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 23,538 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 26,030 cases in the county. The county counts 704 deaths, while the state reports 805.

County health officials report that 21,588 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Aug. 6 there were 76 new cases from 897 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 8%. According to county health officials, Mohave leads all Arizona counties in positivity rate, and new infections per capita.

The positivity rate in twas 8% (60/712) on Friday, July 30; 17% on Sunday, Aug. 1; 15% (89/590) on Monday, Aug. 2; 17% (79/505) on Tuesday, Aug. 3; 9% (107/1,129) on Wednesday, Aug. 4; and 9% (96/1,019) on Thursday, Aug. 5.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 227,147 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, Aug. 7, AZDHS was reporting 34 new deaths and 2,653 new cases from 33,923 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. More than 943,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,376 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 35.7 million confirmed cases and 616,538 deaths the morning of Saturday, Aug. 7. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,282,897 deaths from nearly 202 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Aug. 7.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are also available at Uptown Drug. Appointments are required.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.