Fentanyl: Just one fentanyl pill can kill

The Kingman community has heard a lot about the dangers of synthetic fentanyl in the past few years, and unfortunately, the issue is worsening with more than 2,000 overdoses in Arizona alone in 2020.

Bob DeVries, program coordinator with the Mohave Substance Treatment Education Prevention Partnership, explained to a small group on Wednesday, Aug. 4 that fentanyl is a synthetic opioid in circulation throughout the community that’s 50- to 100-times more powerful than regular opioids. Medical fentanyl is used for legitimate purposes, however, DeVries noted those uses are typically for people experiencing life-ending illness.

“Prescription fentanyl is regulated and they know how much is in there,” said Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper. “The illegal and imitation or the black market stuff that’s coming across mostly over the southern border from South America and (Asia), we don’t know how many of these grains are actually in these fake pills and that’s what makes it really scary because one pill doesn’t necessarily match the other as far as potency, and they’re disguising it.”

It’s even being disguised to look like other types of medication, with DeVries noting the recent death of a 15-year-old Fort Mohave resident who took fentanyl thinking it was something else.

“One pill can kill” because of the differing and uncertain potency of synthetic fentanyl, and the quantities of the opioid being confiscated by law enforcement are staggering.

“Our MAGNET task force has seized quantities of 10,000 in just one arrest,” DeVries said of synthetic pills. “That’s the kind of quantity that’s coming across and flooding into our communities.”

The pills can be swallowed; crushed and snorted; smoked or injected. The versatility of fentanyl is leading to a “significant” number of overdoses, DeVries said.

“Mohave County has always been part of what’s known as the high-intensity drug-trafficking area,” DeVries explained. “We’ve been part of that concept for several decades now and for the first time ever by the end of this year they’re anticipating that fentanyl will replace methamphetamine as the number one drug throughout Arizona. That has never occurred before in the past.”

And if one thinks that forecast means methamphetamine use is on the decline, one would be wrong.

“Meth use is not going down and neither is cocaine,” Cooper elaborated. “Cocaine is actually making a comeback in the last five years. It’s just that fentanyl is exceeding that.”

With a more than 1,600% increase in counterfeit pill seizures, which DeVries said he’s never seen in his law enforcement career, it’s become far too easy for the community’s youths to get their hands on fentanyl. They get it through Snapchat, Facebook, TikTok and other social media platforms, as well as at parties.

“We’re monitoring that as much as we can; we have a task force” Cooper said. “But we are limited, so the reality is this stuff can happen unchecked for a good part of it.”

According to Stephanie Horvath with the Arizona Youth Partnership in Kingman, kids are using the synthetic drug for a number of reasons including stress, undiagnosed mental disabilities, and curiosity and peer pressure.

Parents should be monitoring their children’s social media activity, promoting after-school activities, establishing a rescue plan to get kids out of sticky situations and communicating with their kids through open-ended questions. Adults should also keep their prescription medication in secure locations, and when no longer needed, drop them at one of the many prescription drug drop boxes, one of which is at the Kingman Police Department, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Also of import is having naloxone on hand, which is an opioid reversal medication that DeVries called the “Band-Aid of the future.”

People should also make note of Arizona’s good Samaritan law, where individuals who call authorities or medical personnel to respond to an overdose will not in turn be arrested for possession.

Signs of overdose include the “opioid nod,” blue lips, clammy and sweaty skin, and being unconscious, barely breathing or not breathing at all. Cooper also noted that as use increases over time, so does the amount taken to get the desired effect.

There are numerous educational resources available to help families. They include https://saclaz.org/, https://talknowaz.com/, Sonoran Prevention Works and the Arizona Youth Partnership, the latter two local organizations having naloxone available for the community. The Kingman Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office also have resources available.

“The big thing is talk early and talk often with your kids,” DeVries said, noting discussions should be approached with concern rather than anger. “Have the frank discussions (about) how dangerous these types of things are right now. It’s significant and extremely deadly. Offer them advice and guidance.”