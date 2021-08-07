Nets send Shamet to Suns for Carter, rights to Sharpe
NEW YORK – The Brooklyn Nets acquired backup guard Jevon Carter and the draft rights to center Day’Ron Sharpe from the Phoenix Suns for guard Landry Shamet.
Both teams announced the deal Friday.
Shamet was acquired by the Nets from the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 19. In his lone season in Brooklyn, he played in 61 games, averaging 9.3 points and 1.6 assists. He also appeared in all 12 of Brooklyn’s playoff games, averaging 4.2 points.
Shamet has played in 193 games with Brooklyn, the Clippers (2019-20) and Philadelphia (2018-19), averaging 9.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
Carter appeared in 157 games across three seasons with Phoenix (2019-21) and Memphis (2018-19), averaging 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. The 25-year-old played in 60 games this past season and appeared in seven playoff games, helping Phoenix advance to the NBA Finals.
The 32nd-pick overall in the draft, Sharpe spent one year at North Carolina. He played in 29 games and averaged 9.5 points. He is currently playing for Brooklyn’s NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.
