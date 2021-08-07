OFFERS
Obituary | Agnes Lorraine Fried

Agnes Lorraine Fried

Agnes Lorraine Fried

Originally Published: August 7, 2021 5:40 p.m.

Agnes Lorraine Fried, 93, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Aug. 4, 2021.

Lorraine was born Aug. 11, 1927 in San Francisco, California, the daughter of Jack and Ethel Havilla. She had an older brother, Robert.

She was a lover of ballet of which she was an elegant toe dancer as a young girl. She lived in the San Francisco Bay area for most of her life until she married Roy Gray Fried (later divorced) and they moved to Southern California and then on to Kingman, Arizona. She raised two children, a son and a daughter.

She was a lover of all animals but especially had a fondness for wolves.

She liked to sew, needlepoint, crochet, and knit, and she loved reading books. She worked as an aide for the school district at La Senita Elementary School most of her life and enjoyed volunteering at Kingman Regional Medical Center where she touched many people’s lives with her kindness.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and volunteered in their library and enjoyed doing family genealogy research.

Lorraine is survived by her two children, Mervyn Freedom and Holly (Mark) Robb; four grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.

For memorial service information please call 928-530-9560. Thank you Kingman for your thoughts and prayers. She loved this community.

