Obituary | Roy T. Caswell

Roy T. Caswell, 83, of Kingman, Arizona passed away Aug. 3, 2021 at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Roy was born Dec. 4, 1937 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Edwin and Ruth (Stullick) Caswell and raised in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

Upon high school graduation in 1955, Roy enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until being honorably discharged in 1958. He then worked in aircraft repair in the Minneapolis-St. Paul and St. Cloud areas, and later in mining in northeast Minnesota. He spent over 20 years with U.S. Steel in Mt. Iron, Minnesota before retiring in 1993. In retirement, Roy relocated to Arizona, having spent the past 25 years in Kingman. Roy was known for being an avid outdoorsman and pilot, and spent time volunteering for the Kingman Army Airfield Museum.

Roy is survived by his son, Warren (Jodi) Caswell of Cottage Grove, Minnesota; grandchildren, Olivia Caswell of St. Paul, Minnesota and Zoe Caswell of Cottage Grove; sister, Irene Senum of Apple Valley, Minnesota; and nephews, David Senum of Austin, Texas, and Steven (Margaret) Senum of Rochester, Minnesota, along with three great-nieces, a great-nephew, and numerous friends. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, George, who died in infancy; and his brother-in-law, Jack Senum.

In accordance with Roy’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. Memorials preferred to The Nature Conservancy or Civil Air Patrol.