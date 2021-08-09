OFFERS
Mon, Aug. 09
Meadview child in stable condition after being hit by car

Originally Published: August 9, 2021 10:15 a.m.

KINGMAN – A 2-year-old Meadview child is in stable condition at a Las Vegas hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday, Aug. 8.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that deputies and Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire Department personnel responded to the 4300 block of Thunder Rapids Drive just after noon Sunday in reference to a 2-year-old child being hit by a motor vehicle.

The preliminary investigation reportedly revealed that the child was sitting in a chair next to a water trailer as the father was loading water from the trailer into a storage tank. The mother was also reportedly present at the time. After loading the water the father got into the truck to move it, while at the same time the mother had walked over to a trash receptacle. The child was still sitting in the chair.

According to the sheriff’s office, the father began pulling the truck forward and was quickly alerted by the mother to stop. He immediately stopped the vehicle, but had already struck the child. The left front tire had run over the left side of the child, MCSO wrote.

The child is in stable condition at a Las Vegas hospital. There were no indications of the father being under the influence of any intoxicating substance, according to law enforcement.

The investigation, which involves the Arizona Department of Child Services, is ongoing.

