Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 09
Monsoon season continues for Kingman

According to the National Weather Service there is a chance of rain each day this week in the Kingman area. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 9, 2021 1:02 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman area will see varying chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the week starting the evening of Monday, Aug. 9.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Monday, which will have a low near 75 degrees.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will climb to 50% Tuesday, Aug. 10, though mainly after 11 a.m. Tuesday’s high is forecast near 93 with wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Later that night, the chance of showers and storms will drop to 30%, and the temperature to 72.

Wednesday, Aug. 11 comes with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, again mainly after 11 a.m. The chance of showers and storms will drop to 20% Wednesday night. Wednesday will have a high near 94 and a low around 73.

More storms are in the forecast for Thursday, Aug. 12 at 20% mainly after 11 a.m. NWS forecasts a slight chance of showers and storms Thursday night as well as for the remainder of the week, which will see high temperatures under 100 degrees and lows in the mid-70s.

