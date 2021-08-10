Another 105 Kingman area residents contract COVID

KINGMAN – Another Kingman area resident has died from COVID-19, and 105 more have been infected with the virus, the most of the county’s four medical service areas in a report covering the three-day period from noon on Friday, Aug. 6 to noon on Monday, Aug. 9.

The new local cases and death were among 234 new cases and three deaths reported in Mohave County by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday, Aug. 9.

The new cases and deaths brought the total over the past five days to 416 and 13, respectively, making it likely the county will surpass the 418 cases and 11 deaths recorded in the prior seven days. The county has been experiencing a surge of cases attributed to a low vaccination rate and the spread of the more-contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

Newly deceased in the Kingman area was an adult in the 60-69 age bracket. The other two deaths in the county Aug. 6-9 were recorded in the Bullhead City medical service – one adult patient each in the 50-59 and 60-69 age groups.

The 105 new Kingman cases included 37 in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for about 97% of the 704 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 14 cases ages 60-69, 12 ages 50-59, eight ages 70-79 and three ages 80-89. There were also 22 local cases in the 11-19 age group plus 15 ages 30-39, 13 ages 40-49, 10 ages 20-29 and eight ages 0-10.

Elsewhere in the county, 85 new cases were reported in the Bullhead City service area, 40 in the Lake Havasu City service area, three in the communities in the Arizona Strip, and one in the tribal area of Fort Mohave.

The virus has been surging in the county with week-over-week increases in new cases for nearly two months before tapering off in the seven-day span ending Wednesday, Aug. 4. Now it appears to be on the verge of rising once again.

The surge, from less than 100 cases a week to more than 400, has been attributed to the low COVID-19 vaccination rate in the county and the arrival of the highly contagious delta variant.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 39.9% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 53.5% statewide, and more than 70% nationwide. Slightly more than one-third of county residents – 72,035 of about 210,000 – are fully vaccinated.

Local health officials recorded 418 new cases and 11 deaths in the county in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Aug. 4. That compares to 441 new cases and 13 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, July 28; and 386 new cases and three deaths reported by county health officials in the week ending Wednesday, July 21

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 211 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 164, Kingman with 163, Fort Mohave with 66, Golden Valley with 36 and Mohave Valley with 23. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,828 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,858 for Bullhead City, 5,446 for Kingman, 1,989 for Fort Mohave, 1,250 for Golden Valley, 935 for Mohave Valley and 477 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 165 cases in Topock, 72 in Dolan Springs, 58 in Meadview and 47 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.7 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.4 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 11.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 23,769 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 26,265 cases in the county. The county counts 707 deaths, while the state reports 808.

County health officials report that 21,618 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Aug. 9 there were 124 new cases from 340 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 36%. According to county health officials, Mohave leads all Arizona counties in positivity rate, and new infections per capita.

The positivity rate in the county was 15% (89/590) on Monday, Aug. 2; 17% (79/505) on Tuesday, Aug. 3; 9% (107/1,129) on Wednesday, Aug. 4; and 9% (96/1,019) on Thursday, Aug. 5; 8% (76/897) on Friday, Aug. 6; and 12% (70/596) on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 228,885 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.9% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Aug. 10, AZDHS was reporting 12 new deaths and 2,582 new cases from 19,231 tests for a positivity rate of 13%. Nearly 951,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,400 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 36 million confirmed cases and 617,437 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 10. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,307,668 deaths from nearly 204 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are also available at Uptown Drug. Appointments are required.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.