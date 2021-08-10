Demand for COVID-19 testing climbs in Mohave County and statewide as cases rise

KINGMAN – More than 18,000 Arizona residents have died as result of the coronavirus since the global pandemic began last year, and the death toll is still rising – as are case numbers in Mohave County.

With a new strain of the virus growing more prominent in Mohave County, state health officials have cited concerns that there may be a new pandemic among residents who are unvaccinated. Now, Embry Health officials say they’ve seen a surge in Arizona residents getting tested.

“What a difference 30 days in Arizona makes,” said Embry Health founder Raymond Embry in an Aug. 8 Twitter post. “Embry Health went from 200 daily positive cases to more than 1,000. If this continues for an additional two weeks, what will our daily positives look like?”

Tempe-based Embry Health has led testing efforts throughout Arizona, and until last month has maintained a presence at each Mohave Community College campus. Embry officials have since moved to Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Lake Havasu City, where testing for the virus is still offered free of charge.

“At the moment we’re seeing an increasing number of people getting tested,” said Embry Havasu Shift Lead Michelle Palafox. “Even people who are fully vaccinated have come around to be tested, and we’ve seen a lot of positive cases statewide.”

Embry health officials are themselves tested for the virus every two days. According to Palafox, no Embry employee has yet tested positive for the virus.

In June, genetic sequencing of coronavirus samples showed that about 25% of all cases of the delta variant of the virus in Arizona — which health experts say may be as much as 60% more communicable than the strain which prompted Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s state of emergency last year — were found in Mohave County. Among the reasons for that percentage, according to statements by Burley, was the county’s relatively low vaccination rate, and the county’s tourism industry.

County officials say the delta variant is continuing to strain hospital resources in Mohave County. The Mohave County Health Department now offers monoclonal antibody infusion therapy, which can shorten the duration of coronavirus symptoms and reduce the risk of hospitalization in patients who have tested positive for the virus within the past 10 days. That therapy is also available to unvaccinated people who have had close contact with a positive coronavirus case, or those with compromised immune systems who have had close contact with a coronavirus positive patient.

According to statements by state health officials, vaccination remains an effective precaution against current mutations of the virus. But those mutations, including the delta strain, could be devastating for the state’s unvaccinated population. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, almost 60% of Mohave County residents remain unvaccinated.

According to U.S. Census Bureau statistics, about 30% of Mohave County residents are older than 65, an age group identified by health officials as among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus. According to an Aug. 9 report from the Mohave County Health Department, there have been three deaths due to the coronavirus since Friday, with victims ranging from 50 to 69 years old.

About 11% of all Mohave County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since Ducey declared a state of emergency in reference to the virus last year. As of Monday, the fatality rate remained at 3%, with the average age of fatal cases at about 75 years.

Also this week, 40 new cases were confirmed in the Lake Havasu City, and 234 new cases countywide.

About 12% of all U.S. citizens have tested positive for the virus since last year, with more than 627,000 deaths nationwide as of Aug. 8, according to compiled data from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mohave County residents who test positive for the virus, or come into contact with a patient who has tested positive, are advised to call 928-681-8699 to learn more about possible treatment.