Help and health for rural communities: County Supervisor Jean Bishop hopes to utilize federal COVID-19 money to address health needs in rural communities
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: August 10, 2021 5:23 p.m.
Most Read
- Gun shows suspended at Mohave County Fairgrounds
- Sheriff’s office seeks assistance in locating missing California resident
- Two fatalities in collision near Dolan Springs
- Sheriff’s office locates drowning victim in Bullhead City
- Monsoon season continues for Kingman
- COVID-19 kills 10 more Mohave County residents in just 2 days
- Kingman man struck, killed by train
- Obituary
- Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Kingman area
- Vegas police probe death of man in fight at Laughlin casino
- Kingman man struck, killed by train
- Kingman man arrested, denies involvement in burglary
- Lake Havasu City teen shot dead, another charged
- Gun shows suspended at Mohave County Fairgrounds
- Armed robbery suspect from Mohave Valley identified, still at large
- High heat, thunderstorms in forecast for Kingman
- Baby girl Watson born at Kingman Regional Medical Center
- 3 killed in 3-car crash on I-40 near Kingman
- Obituary
- Mohave County issues 10 building permits
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: