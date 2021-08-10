Letter | Do your part to push ‘COVID-19 out of existence’
I’m 79 years old. As a child my parents had to make sure I was vaccinated against a whole slew of childhood diseases before a school would admit me. This was mandated for all children at that time. Today those childhood diseases are almost non-existent.
That’s what wearing a mask and getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is all about: Pushing COVID-19 out of existence.A mandated vaccination and mask-wearing against COVID is not an infringement on your rights; it is a way to save your life.
We now have in this country over 619,000 COVID deaths. Wear a mask and get vaccinated. If you don’t like wearing a mask, you certainly won’t like wearing a ventilator.
E.G. Ward
Kingman
