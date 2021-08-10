OFFERS
Letter | Stop trying to save people from themselves

Originally Published: August 10, 2021 5:30 p.m.

In response to the recent article on fentanyl abuse, I have a different take.

Why are we spending tremendous resources, law enforcement personnel and other resources to mitigate this problem? Since the current administration is allowing this problem to continue unchecked, along with the illegal border crossings and a crime surge, just let people indulge.

As long as abusers do not endanger others then let them. The current policy and action has not been successful, obviously. Once people have been informed and educated on the dangers of drug abuse, including fentanyl, then let them have it. Obviously, our leaders don’t care, so why should we? Stop trying to save people from themselves.

Ken Winchell

Kingman

