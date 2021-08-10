OFFERS
Rants and Raves | August 11, 2021

Originally Published: August 10, 2021 5:36 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Mohave County Sheriff proposes jail taxing district – New taxes for the already bloated Sheriff’s department budget. New airplanes and shiny newly hired deputies’ faces in the news weekly. We are being taxed to death for luxurious pay and benefits. Start living within your budget, Schuster.

“If Phoenix school districts can mandate masks” rant – When I was inducted into the military I had to stand in line with all the other inductees for a series of shots. I saw nobody refuse or give the medics a hard time. We all got our shots!

Court declines to hear church’s complaint against new COVID restrictions – The good news. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Roe v Wade case this fall concerning outlawing abortion. Best chance to do so yet. Pray like your unborn grandchildren’s lives depend on it. So far, 60 million aborted.

Mohave County supervisors defer action on water transfer dispute – This water matter seems straight-forward to me. Either we are going to fight for our water 100%, or we are going to give it to Queen Creek so they can fill their swimming pools and water their golf courses.

Why are Kingman gasoline prices approximately 40 cents higher per gallon than both Prescott and Bullhead City?

COVID-19 kills 10 more in Mohave County in just 2 days – Don’t die for denial! Don’t kill your neighbors! Get the vaccine, and mask! Did this county refuse to support Roosevelt and the war effort just because he was a Democrat? The time for party divisions is over.

George Washington required his soldiers to get vaccinated against smallpox. This is nothing new, folks. Put on your big boy/girl pants and do the right thing. Stop playing politics like you know what you’re talking about when you don’t!

Republicans have always been against government interfering with local governments yet Gov. Ducey has signed legislation so schools can’t mandate mask wearing. What hypocrisy!

