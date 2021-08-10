OFFERS
Wet weather in the forecast for Kingman area

The Kingman area will see varying chances of showers and thunderstorms for the remainder of the week and into next week, reports the National Weather Service. (Miner file photo)

The Kingman area will see varying chances of showers and thunderstorms for the remainder of the week and into next week, reports the National Weather Service. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 10, 2021 5:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman area will see varying chances of showers and thunderstorms for the remainder of the week and into next week, reports the National Weather Service.

Wednesday, Aug. 11 comes with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 11 a.m. The chance of showers and storms will drop to 20% Wednesday night, which will have a low around 73 compared to a high near 94 earlier in the day.

More storms are in the forecast for Thursday, Aug. 12 at 20% mainly after 11 a.m. That 20% chance of storms and showers will remain Thursday night, primarily before 11 p.m. Thursday will have a high near 94 degrees and a low around 74.

Friday, Aug. 13 also comes with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., along with a high near 98 and a low later that night of 74. Showers and thunderstorms could make an appearance Friday night as well, though at only a slight chance.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the remainder of the week and into next week from Saturday, Aug. 14 through Monday, Aug. 16. High temperatures will range from the high-to-low 90s, and lows from the mid-to-low 70s.

