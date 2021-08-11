OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Infrastructure bill gives Sen. Sinema bipartisan victory

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-Arizona) quest for bipartisanship bore fruit on Tuesday, Aug. 10 when the Senate passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill she helped negotiate. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3fYVSPn)

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-Arizona) quest for bipartisanship bore fruit on Tuesday, Aug. 10 when the Senate passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill she helped negotiate. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3fYVSPn)

JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 11, 2021 8:11 a.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has faced unrelenting tension with activists in her party over her insistence that bipartisan deal-making is still the way to do big things during a hyper-partisan era in Washington.

She got a measure of tentative vindication Tuesday when the Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill for which she was a lead negotiator.

“For months people have been saying, ‘Oh bipartisanship is dead and you can only do things when one party does it alone,’ ” Sinema told The Associated Press in a brief interview. “I have never believed that, and I refuse to accept it, and what we’ve shown today is that that talking point is false.”

Progressive Democrats have grown increasingly frustrated with Sinema, who started her political career as an antiwar activist and has transformed into one of the most prominent moderates in Congress. They see her ironclad commitment to preserving the filibuster, which prevents Democrats from passing most legislation without Republican support, as a barrier to voting rights legislation.

Two weeks ago, the Rev. Jesse Jackson was among 39 people arrested for staging a sit-in outside her Phoenix office demanding she soften her ironclad commitment to preserving the filibuster. It was the latest in an ongoing series of protests.

Sinema has long maintained that the filibuster forces Republicans and Democrats to work together and pass less ambitious but more enduring legislation.

President Joe Biden called to congratulate Sinema shortly after the vote on the infrastructure bill, which garnered 19 Republican votes in addition to all 50 Democrats.

Sinema’s office has spent weeks promoting the infrastructure bill’s benefits for Arizona, including billions of dollars for roads and bridges, airports, water infrastructure, wildfire prevention and broadband internet. It still requires approval in the House.

“The bill is filled of game-changing provisions that serve our country,” Sinema said.

The pressure from the left will only intensify as Senate Democrats turn their attention to a budget resolution envisioning a massive $3.5 trillion, 10-year cascade of federal resources, aiming historic sums at family support, health and education programs and an aggressive drive to heal the climate. That plan is likely to include elements that were stripped from Biden's original infrastructure proposal in pursuit of bipartisan support.

“Her work on the infrastructure bill is a huge accomplishment in terms of getting bipartisan agreement on really significant legislation. But I think Arizona children and families still need so much more,” said David Lujan, president and CEO of the Children’s Action Alliance, a Phoenix-based advocacy group.

Sinema said she supports some of the goals of the plan, but the $3.5 trillion price tag is too big. She has been vague about what she wants to see but pledged to work with Biden and Congress.

Democrats are using budget procedures that allow them to bypass Republican filibusters, but they will need support from all 50 Democrats, including Sinema and other moderates including Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana.

“I hope she will get behind other Democrats and support the measure through the reconciliation process,” said Lujan, who worked closely with Sinema in the Legislature more than a decade ago, when he was leader of the Arizona House Democrats and she was the assistant leader.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Jesse Jackson among 39 arrested at sit-in at Sinema’s office
$1 trillion infrastructure bill heads for Senate debate
With McCain in mind, Sinema seeks bipartisanship
Sinema visits Kingman to hear from vets
US Senate approves $1T infrastructure bill
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State