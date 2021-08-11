OFFERS
New Mexico man in custody after allegedly shooting Kingman resident

Matthew David Garcia (MCSO photo)

Matthew David Garcia (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: August 11, 2021 9:40 a.m.

KINGMAN – Matthew David Garcia, 29, of Roswell, New Mexico, was arrested by the Kingman Police Department after allegedly shooting a Kingman man in the leg on Saturday, Aug. 7.

KPD wrote in a news release that a 27-year-old Kingman man arrived at Kingman Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. The investigation reportedly revealed that Garcia and the wounded man had been at a gathering in the 3800 block of N. Evans Street earlier in the day, during which time they had an altercation. Garcia is alleged to have intentionally shot the victim in the leg during the altercation, according to law enforcement.

Investigators located and arrested Garcia as he was leaving the residence on Evans Street. Detectives, with assistance from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission, served a search warrant at the residence where assorted evidence was reportedly located and seized, including a stolen handgun.

Garcia, who KPD identified as a convicted felon, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, reckless and unlawful discharge of a firearm; and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.

The victim, whose injury is not considered life threatening, was transported to a Las Vegas hospital for advanced medical care.

The investigation continues.

