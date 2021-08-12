OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 12
Arizona reports 2,970 more COVID-19 cases, most in 6 months

Arizona reported nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ is pictured. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 12, 2021 12:08 p.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona on Thursday reported 2,970 additional COVID-19 cases, the most reported in a single day in the past six months, as the number of virus patients occupying hospital beds continued to climb.

Along with reporting over 2,000 additional cases for the ninth day so far this month, the state’s coronavirus dashboard also reported six more virus deaths as the pandemic totals increased to 955,767 cases and 18,412 deaths.

The last time Arizona reported more cases on a single day was 4,381 on Feb. 9.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 1,424 new cases on July 27 to 2,450 new cases on Tuesday.

There were 1,527 virus patients occupying hospital beds as of Wednesday, a level last seen in February as the winter surge wound down, the state's dashboard reported.

The dashboard also reported the administration of 28,947 additional vaccine doses.

While the daily reports of additional cases and hospitalizations rose steadily in July and so far in August, they remain below numbers seen during the surges last summer and last winter. Deaths are far fewer than the previous surges.

Elsewhere in the state, the Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s pandemic totals to 31,715 cases and 1,386 known deaths.

Health officials reported no deaths and only a handful of cases from Aug. 1-8 on the reservation that is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

But on Monday, the Navajo Department of Health issued a health advisory notice for 19 communities due to uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.

The health department plans to issue a new public health emergency order this week to transition the Navajo Nation back to “Orange Status” due to the recent rise in coronavirus infections.

“The details are being worked out, including capacity levels for businesses,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “Based on contact tracing, it does not appear that new infections are occurring in businesses but rather through in-person social and family gatherings where masks and other safety protocols are not followed. We are seeing cluster cases in a few communities... We have to do better and we have to remain diligent.”

