Blood drive slated for Thursday, Aug. 19 at Moose Lodge in Kingman

KINGMAN – A community blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 in the meeting room at Moose Lodge 1704 at 302 Monroe St. in Kingman.

All blood types are urgently needed, especially type O blood, Vitalant blood services wrote in a news release.

“On average, donors give several thousand fewer donations during the summer compared to the rest of the year, but the need for lifesaving blood transfusions remains steady,” the news release noted.

Vitalant must collect about 5,300 blood, platelet and plasma donations per day to supply approximately 900 hospital partners.

There is no waiting period to give blood after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Visit donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to make an appointment today. You must be age 16 or older to donate.