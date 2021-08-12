OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Blood drive slated for Thursday, Aug. 19 at Moose Lodge in Kingman

A blood drive will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Moose Lodge in Kingman. (Adobe image)

A blood drive will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Moose Lodge in Kingman. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: August 12, 2021 12:35 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, August 12, 2021 3:55 PM

KINGMAN – A community blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 in the meeting room at Moose Lodge 1704 at 302 Monroe St. in Kingman.

All blood types are urgently needed, especially type O blood, Vitalant blood services wrote in a news release.

“On average, donors give several thousand fewer donations during the summer compared to the rest of the year, but the need for lifesaving blood transfusions remains steady,” the news release noted.

Vitalant must collect about 5,300 blood, platelet and plasma donations per day to supply approximately 900 hospital partners.

There is no waiting period to give blood after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Visit donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to make an appointment today. You must be age 16 or older to donate.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Community blood drives slated for Kingman area
Community blood drive slated for Jan. 23 in Kingman
Blood drives slated for Kingman
Community blood drive slated for Thursday, Feb. 4 in Kingman
Community Blood Drive slated for Wednesday, Aug. 4
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State