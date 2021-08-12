COVID-19 surge picks up speed in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Another 244 COVID-19 cases were reported in Mohave County between noon on Monday, Aug. 9 and noon on Wednesday, Aug. 11, indicating that community spread of the virus has reached a level not seen since the height of the winter surge earlier this year.

There were 660 new cases and 13 deaths reported in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported the new cases on Wednesday, and they included 65 cases in the age groups over 50 that have experienced about 97% of the verified deaths from the virus in Mohave County since the beginning of the pandemic. There were no new deaths reported, but an increase in deaths typically lags a week or more behind an increase in cases.

The Kingman medical service area posted 74 of the new cases, including 26 over the age of 50. There were 14 new local cases ages 50-59, eight ages 60-69, and two each ages 70-79 and 90-plus.

There were also 17 new cases in the 11-19 age group, plus 13 ages 20-29, nine ages 40-49, five ages 30-39 and four ages 0-10.

The Bullhead City area logged the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 106, while 55 new cases were reported in the Lake Havasu City service area and nine in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The virus has been surging in the county with week-over-week increases in new cases for nearly two months before tapering off in the seven-day span ending Wednesday, Aug. 4. Now it’s rising again.

The surge, from less than 100 cases a week to more than 600, has been attributed to the low COVID-19 vaccination rate in the county and the arrival of the highly contagious delta variant.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 40.4% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 53.8% statewide, and about 70% nationwide. Slightly more than one-third of county residents – 72,235 of about 210,000 – are fully vaccinated.

Local health officials recorded 418 new cases and 11 deaths in the county in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Aug. 4. That compares to 441 new cases and 13 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, July 28; and 386 new cases and three deaths reported by county health officials in the week ending Wednesday, July 21.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 211 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 164, Kingman with 163, Fort Mohave with 66, Golden Valley with 36 and Mohave Valley with 23. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,879 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,912 for Bullhead City, 5,502 for Kingman, 2,028 for Fort Mohave, 1,261 for Golden Valley, 938 for Mohave Valley and 485 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 166 cases in Topock, 75 in Dolan Springs, 58 in Meadview and 47 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.3 years, while the age of the average patient is 46.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 11.2% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 24,004 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 26,500 cases in the county. The county counts 704 deaths, while the state reports 810.

County health officials report that 21,706 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Aug. 11 there were 119 new cases from 1,309 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 9%. According to county health officials, Mohave leads all Arizona counties in positivity rate, and new infections per capita.

The positivity rate in the county was 9% (107/1,129) on Wednesday, Aug. 4; and 9% (96/1,019) on Thursday, Aug. 5; 8% (76/897) on Friday, Aug. 6; and 12% (70/596) on Sunday, Aug. 8; 36% (124/340) on Monday, Aug. 9; and 14% (116/809) on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 231,001 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.9% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, Aug. 12, AZDHS was reporting six new deaths and 2,970 new cases from 38,373 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. Nearly 956,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,412 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 36 million confirmed cases and 618,572 deaths the morning of Thursday, Aug. 12. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,329,089 deaths from nearly 205 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Aug. 12.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are also available at Uptown Drug. Appointments are required.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.