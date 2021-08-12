Free mobile health clinic to visit Kingman Aug. 25

KINGMAN – Information and connections to local substance abuse resources, HIV and Hepatitis C screenings, naloxone and more will be provided by the Centerpoint for Hope free mobile clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1200 E. Andy Devine Ave., in Kingman.

The clinic is free and open to all ages. No appointment is necessary.