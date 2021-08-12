Golden Valley man may open charter school

GOLDEN VALLEY – For Hobert Wehir, being part of change and community has been embedded throughout his life. From a taxi driver to a Marine to a father, Wehir has decided to be the “seed planter” of an American classical school in the Kingman area through Hillsdale College charter schools.

Working on the project for over a year, Wehir said he is learning about what it takes to run a school, while also learning the Constitution. According to Wehir, he believes the public school system is indoctrinating students to “hate America'' and it’s his goal to reteach the new generations through an American classical curriculum. He hopes to teach a new wave of students who can be active members of their community all while incorporating love for America and Christian values.

Based on the Hillsdale charter school curriculum, the American classical education route and curriculum “provides teachers with guidance – not dictates – about how to plan and teach a given topic in American history or civics,” according to the website. The free program offers a range of courses that can be taught at home or in a school setting. The charter schools must adapt to state education laws and do not manage or profit from an individual school, but they do provide the curriculum and training for teachers.



“We need to get people to love this country,” Wehir said.

Wehir said they do not have a location for the school at the moment, but hope to have fundraisers in the future to raise money for a building. He said parents he has talked to in the area are interested in the school, along with local business owners. Robert Hall, owner of Great American Pizza and Subs in Golden Valley, will be the treasurer for the school, Wehir said.

Wehir, who is not a professional teacher, claims socialism is being taught in schools and producing “Antifa kids” and “Black Lives Matter.” He also said since he wants the school to take a more Christian approach, he will have to find ways to address evolution since he disagrees with certain aspects.

“Our kids are getting taught wrong,” Wehir said.

Paraphrasing President Ronald Reagan, Wehir said the country is one generation from freedom being taken away.

“If they don’t know why they’re free, they don’t know what they’re losing,” Wehir said. “I’ll do this until I die: Get our kids educated so they can be smart and run the business of America.”

Wehir said he hopes to have the school completed and in operation by the end of 2022. For now, he is looking for “smart people” to be a part of the project, and to find teachers.

“I feel good, I feel so energetic,” Wehir said.