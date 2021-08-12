Kingman Chamber seeks Andy Awards nominations

KINGMAN – Nominations for the 2021 Andy Awards are being accepted by the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce through Monday, Aug. 23, with the annual Andy Awards Dinner set for Sept. 20.

The annual awards honor individuals, organizations and businesses making a difference in the community.

Categories for which people, businesses and organizations can be nominated include Student of the Year; Organization of the Year; Citizen of the Year; Educator of the Year; Business of the Year; Lifetime Achiever; Most Improved Commercial Property; Public Service Award; and Young Professional of the Year.

The nomination window ends at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. Anyone can submit a nomination by going to https://kingmanchamber.com/, filling out the form and submitting it to the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, 309 E. Beale St.

The Andy Awards Dinner is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St.