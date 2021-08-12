OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Chamber seeks Andy Awards nominations

The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the annual Andy Awards program. The 2020 winners are shown with their awards. (Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce courtesy photo)

The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the annual Andy Awards program. The 2020 winners are shown with their awards. (Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce courtesy photo)

Originally Published: August 12, 2021 12:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – Nominations for the 2021 Andy Awards are being accepted by the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce through Monday, Aug. 23, with the annual Andy Awards Dinner set for Sept. 20.

The annual awards honor individuals, organizations and businesses making a difference in the community.

Categories for which people, businesses and organizations can be nominated include Student of the Year; Organization of the Year; Citizen of the Year; Educator of the Year; Business of the Year; Lifetime Achiever; Most Improved Commercial Property; Public Service Award; and Young Professional of the Year.

The nomination window ends at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. Anyone can submit a nomination by going to https://kingmanchamber.com/, filling out the form and submitting it to the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, 309 E. Beale St.

The Andy Awards Dinner is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Andy Awards nominations now being accepted by Kingman Chamber
Kingman Area Chamber accepting Andy Award nominations
Nominations for Andys sought
Nominations sought for Andy Awards
Nominees sought for Annual Andy Awards
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State