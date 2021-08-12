Kingman Miner August 13 Adoption Spotlight: Harlowe
These are Arizona’s children. Harlowe is a sweet young girl, who typically goes by Harlee. She loves to play with her iPad, Barbies and riding her scooter. She is very affectionate to those that she attaches to and does well in school, particularly when she can get one-on-one attention. Get to know Harlowe and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
