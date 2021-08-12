Kingman police investigate burglary at Medusa Farms Dispensary
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is investigating a burglary to a marijuana dispensary in the 3300 block of E. Andy Devine Avenue that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 8.
KPD wrote in a news release that officers responded upon receiving a report of broken glass at the business. The investigation determined that at approximately 2:45 a.m., two unknown male subjects jumped a fence, used a hammer to break the front window glass and entered the store.
Once inside, the subjects reportedly smashed open glass display cases and stole CBD products and assorted cannabis accessories. The investigation continues.
Anyone who may have information on the case or the involved suspects is asked to contact KPD at 928-753-2191 or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.
