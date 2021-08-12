Kingman school board addresses COVID-19 concerns

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gretchen Dorner updated board members on the impact of COVID-19 in the new school year. Speaking at the Tuesday, Aug. 10 board meeting, she said it is the “intention and desire” to keep schools open this year.

Dorner said she talked to Denise Burley, Mohave County public health director, and other health professionals in the area, to see how the district can keep students, staff and community members safe.

According to the information Dorner received, the district should address infections and outbreaks in the district through contact tracing. Decisions regarding changes in operational status will be coordinated with school leadership.

Dorner said if and when the district can’t keep schools open due to a lack of staffing is the time they will get together and have the conversation about whether schools should remain open.

Dorner said depending on the situation, this solution could apply to a classroom or an entire school depending on the severity of the situation.

“We make the decision in conjunction with leadership and the health department,” Dorner said.

Dorner said as a district, they currently have less than 1% of staff infected with COVID-19 and less than 1% of students infected with COVID-19.

According to the KUSD COVID-19 dashboard, as of Wednesday, Aug. 11 there are 21 students with an active case and eight staff members. That’s out of 7,200 students and 933 staff members in the district.

In terms of quarantine, not much has changed from last year. If there is a positive case, they will continue monitoring who was in close contact with a positive case. For example, if a student tests positive, those within six feet of them for more than 15 minutes will be notified and quarantined for 10 days.

Dorner said she was told the choice to notify close contacts is a school district decision. KUSD will continue notifying students and guardians of close contacts.

If students or staff are asymptomatic and have a negative test on day six or seven of quarantine, they can come pack on day eight of their original quarantine.



Vaccinations will also play into this for students ages 12 and up. Students who have been vaccinated within 90 days of a contact will not have to quarantine.

Board member Jen Shumway asked what the board is doing to make sure the community stays safe with the rise in cases. She asked if they will continue to socially distance in classrooms. Dorner said they are working on balancing schedules so there isn’t overcrowding in classrooms.

Dorner said they’ve never been able to fully follow the recommended distance between students in some classrooms, but they still distance whenever possible. She said some classrooms do not have the proper distance between students.

“Teachers are doing their best with their principals to have their desks not clustered,” Dorner said.

Shumway said since classrooms cannot properly distance students, masks are not mandated in the district and there is a low vaccination rate in the county, she does not believe the district is “doing a darn thing” to protect the district and community.

However, board president Dr. Charles Lucero disagreed. For example, the school continues to screen students, use sneeze guards and employ other safety measures. Dorner said if teachers ever feel like they need more protection or resources, they just need to ask and the request will be fulfilled.

Dorner acknowledged that every day is a struggle and that principals and staff are “exhausted” from pandemic demands. She said there is a possibility the board will have to reconvene in the future to discuss changes to the district if cases continue to rise.

Dorner said masks are “strongly encouraged,” but not mandated. The issue of masks will be revisited if needed. She said she does not want the “community at war” and believes personal responsibility is the best route for the time being.

Dorner said at this time the district is not requiring proof of vaccination. She said they are “working through the legalities” of what the district can ask students in regards to COVID-19 and student COVID-19 vaccinations.