Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 12
Mohave County lifts fire and fireworks prohibition for areas below 4,000 feet

Mohave County has lifted its burn ban. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: August 12, 2021 12:44 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, August 12, 2021 3:55 PM

KINGMAN – Mohave County has lifted the outdoor fire and permissible consumer fireworks prohibition for unincorporated areas of the county below 4,000 feet in elevation.

Mohave County wrote in a news release that the prohibition was originally enacted by the county supervisors on May 10. The prohibition for unincorporated areas above 4,000 feet was lifted July 26.

“Sufficient precipitation has been received in the last two weeks and has reduced the risk of wildfire enough to allow lifting of the prohibition,” the county wrote. “However, most areas of the county remain very dry, and every precaution should be taken when igniting an open fire. An open fire should never be ignited on a high wind day, particularly when a Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service. That open fire should never be left unattended at any time.”

Conditions at county-owned Hualapai Mountain Park will be monitored daily to determine whether campfires will be allowed in established recreation areas.

