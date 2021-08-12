Obituary | Gary Victor Muir
Gary Victor Muir passed away June 30, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona. He was born in Palo Alto, California 73 years ago. He was the son of Ray and Esther Muir. He is survived by his loving wife Joan of Chloride, Arizona; his son Kevin Muir of Hawaii; and stepson David Miranda of California. Gary is also survived by three granddaughters, Camilla and Marie Muir of Hawaii, and Isabella Miranda of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother. Gary was an avid motorcycle enthusiast for 50 years and loved to play golf. Gary and Joan moved to Chloride in 1995. For over 16 years he worked for Harley-Davidson at their proving grounds in Yucca, Arizona. A public celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Oct. 23 starting at noon at the VFW in Chloride, Arizona.
