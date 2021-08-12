Obituary | Veronica “Cricket” Tapia
Veronica “Cricket” Tapia was a caring daughter, sister, aunt, partner and friend. She unexpectedly passed away surrounded by family on July 6, 2021 at age 55 in Gilbert, Arizona.
She was born to Leo and Joan Tapia on Nov. 5, 1965. After graduating from Kingman High School, she lived in many different cities, ultimately making Phoenix her home, where she met the love of her life of 32 years, Reason. For 30 years, she worked at Fogco Systems where her coworkers became her second family.
Cricket was a joy to be around and loved life. She often would make friends with complete strangers wherever she went. She had a full life with a lot of experiences. Most recently she enjoyed spending her weekends with Reason and their two great nephews.
She is survived by her partner, Reason Dunkelbarger; her brother Corey Tapia; her niece Brianna Day (Cody); her two great-nephews Cael and Eli; and many family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose “Leo” Tapia and Joan Tapia, and brother Casey Tapia.
Services will be held at St. Anne Roman Catholic Parish in Gilbert, Arizona on Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. Reception to follow.
