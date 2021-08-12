Obituary | Yvonne Julie Orr

Our beloved Yvonne Julie Orr passed away on Aug. 5, 2021. She was born on Aug. 11, 1960 in Rawlings, Wyoming to Leo and Pauline Gonzales, the sixth of seven children. According to family lore, in her teenage years, Yvonne was “The Enforcer” and was as tough as any of the boys and never afraid of anyone or anything. She exuded confidence in herself at an early age. She was an excellent student, cheerleader and a natural athlete, excelling in softball.

In 1980, Yvonne moved to Phoenix, Arizona to escape the brutal winters of Wyoming and seek new adventures. She found employment with Universal Savings and Loan in Scottsdale which originated in and had a branch in Kingman. A fateful trip to Kingman with friends landed her on a blind date with KC Orr. They had an instant connection and after a two year long distance romance they were married in 1989. They had two children, Robert and Jenny.

Yvonne went to work as a secretary for the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in 1989. After 32 years and serving seven different county managers her final job title was Administrative Services Director. She absolutely loved working for Mohave County, was very loyal, and always had the county’s best interests at heart. While working full time for the County and raising her children, including KC, she completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Public Management from NAU.

Yvonne enjoyed traveling to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas with her husband for fun and fine dining. The bartenders knew her by name and she loved lemon drop martinis. She loved to shoot pool, lake trips with family, and enjoyed hosting parties for friends and family in their home. She was an avid reader and loved cooking for her family. But what she cherished most was being “Nana” to her five grandchildren. They will miss her sweet smile and calming presence.

Yvonne is survived by her husband KC; her son Bobby (Amber) Orr; daughter Jenny (Josh) Kelley; grandchildren Aurora, Maximus, Robert Jr., Sunnie and Presley; sisters Cindy Dillman, Eloise Gonzales and Janine Earl; and brother Jerry (Rebecca) Gonzales along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Leo Jr. and Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, she would love donations to her favorite organization. “FRIENDS OF MOHAVE COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER”.

Yvonne was taken from us too soon. May her soul rest in peace

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held Aug. 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Metcalfe Park in downtown Kingman.