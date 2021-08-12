Virus surge taxing Kingman Regional Medical Center staff

KINGMAN – Will McConnell, president and CEO at Kingman Regional Medical Center, says the biggest challenge faced by the hospital with increasing COVID-19 diagnoses is staffing.

On Thursday, Aug. 12, Mohave County hosted a press conference with McConnell, Havasu Regional Medical Center CEO Mike Patterson, Western Arizona Regional Medical Center CEO Mike Stenger and Valley View Medical Center CEO Feliciano Jiron. Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley also attended.

McConnell said that since the pandemic began over a year ago, there have been 3,799 cases at Kingman Regional Medical Center. Since the recent delta variant surge, as of July 1, there have been 512 cases.

He said 98% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 complications were unvaccinated, and that from July 1 through Aug. 8, two of 121 patients were fully vaccinated and hospitalized.

“So we have experienced some breakthrough admissions with people getting COVID that have had the vaccine, and we know that with any vaccine, 100% effectiveness at preventing illness is not quite there,” he said. “So a small percentage of fully vaccinated may still get COVID, but studies have shown that those who have received the vaccine and become infected usually experience milder, shorter illness and a lower viral load.”

He added 82.2% of COVID cases are the delta variant, saying “the surge is real.”

McConnell said KRMC has not seen 12-and-under as a significant number of infected individuals with the surge in cases.

Twenty-five of KRMC’s 154 patients are COVID-19-related with six in the ICU. McConnell said that’s a little more than half of the hospital’s ICU capacity.

He also noted that U.S. Department of Health and Human Services personnel are in Kingman and Bullhead City helping with monoclonal antibody therapy.

“Monoclonal antibodies, what they are are proteins that mimic the body’s natural antibody to fight COVID-19, and work by binding to the spike protein, blocking COVID-19 from entering human cells,” he said, noting it has been “incredibly successful in the patients that have received that therapy, and it’s most effective 10 days after symptom onset.”

He said CDC guidance regarding the need for and timing of COVID-19 booster doses have not been established, and that no boosters are recommended at this time. But he said that guidance could be updated by the CDC.

“When you look at the way this is moving through, whether it’s the original COVID or whether it’s a variant, it is still having a profound impact,” McConnell said of COVID-19. “That translates to the biggest challenge we face is the workforce and staffing. Our health care workers get caught in the political aspect of vaccination and masking; and a lot of the frustration people experience then becomes directed at our health care workers.”

He said the hospital has already lost staff.

“Health care as a whole is losing staff. We have nurses who are close to retirement deciding they don’t want to deal with a lot of the drama around COVID-19, and we have the new workforce saying ‘You know what, I may wait a couple of years and then come in because right now it’s just too chaotic.’ So staffing is our major concern right now.”

In his closing statement, McConnell said the pandemic has gone on for a long time and that there’s “not an end in sight.”

“I do want to give a huge shout-out to every staff member at KRMC as well as any health-care worker for continuing to lean in and show up,” he said. “The request I would have is that as this continues to go on and as people continue to be frazzled, just remember that being kind is a great way to get your point across.”