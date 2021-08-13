OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Aug. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Moderate Dems demand quick passage of infrastructure bill

A group of moderate Democrats are demanding that Speaker of the U.S. House Nancy Pelosi vote quickly on a $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill already approved by the Senate. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3fZqVqI)

A group of moderate Democrats are demanding that Speaker of the U.S. House Nancy Pelosi vote quickly on a $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill already approved by the Senate. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3fZqVqI)

ALAN FRAM, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 13, 2021 8:22 a.m.

WASHINGTON - Moderate House Democrats say they would sink a crucial fiscal blueprint outlining $3.5 trillion in social and environment spending unless a separate infrastructure bill is approved first, a new complication for the divided party's drive to enact President Joe Biden's domestic agenda.

The centrists' threat directly defies House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announced plans, and she is showing no signs of backing down. It also completes a two-sided squeeze on the California Democrat, who has received similar pressure from her party's progressives.

Democrats can only pass legislation in the narrowly divided House if they lose no more than three votes. Solid Republican opposition seems certain.

“We will not consider voting for a budget resolution until the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passes the House and is signed into law,” nine centrists wrote in a letter to Pelosi obtained Friday by The Associated Press.

Congressional passage of the budget resolution seems certain because without it, Senate Republicans would be able to use a filibuster, or procedural delays, to kill a follow-up $3.5 trillion measure bolstering social safety net and climate change programs. That measure, not expected until autumn, represents the heart of Biden's domestic agenda.

Pelosi has repeatedly said the House will not vote on the $1 trillion package of road, rail, water and other infrastructure projects until the Senate sends the House the companion $3.5 trillion bill.

Pelosi has set that sequence because her party’s progressives have worried that if the infrastructure bill is approved first, moderates unhappy with the separate $3.5 trillion measure’s cost would feel free to vote against it, causing its defeat.

A senior House Democratic aide said the party doesn't have enough votes to pass the infrastructure bill this month. The aide contrasted the nine moderates to the dozens of progressive Democrats who would vote against that measure unless it comes after the House gets the Senate's $3.5 trillion social and environmental bill.

The aide was not authorized to publicly discuss the party's internal dynamics and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“I am not freelancing. This is the consensus," Pelosi told Democrats of her plans in a conference call this week, according to a person familiar with the private call who described it on condition of anonymity. The speaker added: "“The votes in the House and Senate depend on us having both bills.”

Leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which includes nearly 100 House Democrats, say many of their members have indicated they would vote against the infrastructure bill until the expansive $3.5 trillion legislation has cleared the Senate.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., has announced that the House will return early from its summer recess, on Aug. 23, to vote on the budget and perhaps other legislation.

The letter was dated Thursday and reported earlier by Punchbowl News, a publication that covers Capitol Hill, and The New York Times.

It was signed by Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey; Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia; Filemon Vela, Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez of Texas; Jared Golden of Maine; Ed Case of Hawaii; Jim Costa of California; and Kurt Schrader of Oregon.

The Senate approved the budget resolution early Wednesday over solid GOP opposition, hours after it approved the infrastructure bill with bipartisan support.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Senate OKs Dems' $3.5T budget in latest win for Biden
Infrastructure bill gives Sen. Sinema bipartisan victory
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill
US Senate approves $1T infrastructure bill
Deal reached on federal infrastructure bill
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State