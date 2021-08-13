OFFERS
Obituary | Carol Carpineta

Carol Carpineta

Carol Carpineta

Originally Published: August 13, 2021 2:09 p.m.

Carol Carpineta was born in San Francisco, California in 1944 and passed away August 2021. She was 76. The oldest of four children, she graduated From Sequoia High School in Redwood City, California and attended Sierra College. She was a member of the International Order of Rainbow Girls, Cerbat Lanes bowling league and the Catholic Church. She married Jerry Carpineta in 1966. She was a loving wife; mother of three sons, Matthew, Mark, and Kyle; a proud grandmother of two grandchildren; and an aunt to many nephews and nieces. She lived all over the west but retired in Arizona.

She worked as a retail clerk, and excelled at knowing her customers, their needs and her store’s inventory well. She enjoyed genealogy, and documenting volumes of family history and tracing family roots. She had such a deep interest in family history; she collected antique photos of generations past from all over the country and was known to sidetrack family vacations, so she could walk a cemetery to look for possible heritage here and there.

She was a talented artist, painter, avid crafter and master of the fiber arts. Carol knitted, crocheted and made beautiful quilts, many of them for our service men and women serving in war zones overseas. She tailored and sewed clothing, made Halloween costumes and just about anything else you can imagine.

She loved music, gardening, canning, cooking, and baking, and made the best Christmas cookies you’d ever taste. She also had a magical superpower of being able to make a box of Klenex appear from thin air just about anywhere she went. She left a legacy of working with her head and hands to make hearts around her happy and will be greatly missed.

Funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 26 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Kingman, Arizona. Reception to follow at the Church hall. Interment will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Flagstaff, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Arizona ALS association.

