Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Aug. 14
Obituary | Victor Karl Forsberg

Victor Karl Forsberg

Victor Karl Forsberg

Originally Published: August 13, 2021 2:10 p.m.

Victor Karl Forsberg, 73, of Kingman, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

Victor was born July 15, 1947, in Glen Cove, New York to Victor George and Angeline Jean (Ottone) Forsberg. He graduated from General Douglas MacArthur High School in New York in 1965, Lehigh University in Pennsylvania in 1969, and earned an MBA from Sierra College in Nevada in 1987.

He married Nancy Alice Nelson on Jan. 1, 1969, in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

He worked for Firth-Rixon Viking as a Metallurgical Engineer in the Bay Area of California and Reno Nevada

After retirement, Victor pursued his childhood love for boats by taking adventurous cruises, such as the Panama Canal and the Mississippi River.

Victor is survived by his partner Debra Gallacher, Kingman, Arizona; Nancy (Nelson) Forsberg, Jacksonville Illinois; sons Karl V. Forsberg, Reno, Nevada and Logan H. Forsberg (Jennifer), Atlanta, Georgia; grandson Dorian V. Forsberg, Reno, Nevada; stepdaughter Amy Gallacher, Kingman, Arizona; and brother-in-law Jaffet Galvan, Bristol, Connecticut.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Toni Jean Galvan, of Bristol, Connecticut.

