Briefs | AZ reports 3K virus cases for 1st time in 6 months

PHOENIX - Arizona on Friday reported over 3,000 additional virus cases for the first time in six months as legal wrangling over school districts’ mask-wearing restrictions escalated.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 3,225 additional cases and 23 more deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 958,992 cases and 18,435 deaths.

The state last reported at least that many additional cases on Feb. 9 when it reported 4,381 cases.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 1,507 on July 28 to 2,547 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

A judge was scheduled Friday to hear arguments in a lawsuit challenging an Arizona school district’s decision to require students and staff to wear masks indoors.

With nine other districts adopting similar mask rules despite a state law prohibiting districts from requiring mask-wearing, the case against Phoenix Union is seen as a test case.

Also, the Arizona School Boards Association and others have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of that law.

Sheriff gets citation after drinking while boating

PRESCOTT - Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes is apologizing after being issued a citation after drinking during a day of boating at Lake Powell in northern Arizona.

Rhodes told The Daily Courier that National Park Service officers on Aug. 7 issued him a misdemeanor alleging that he operated a boat while under the influence. He said the incident occurred at the Wahweap Marina at the end of a day of boating that included drinking.

The first-term sheriff said in a statement that he deeply regretted his actions and has learned from his mistake.

The Courier reported that the National Park Service didn’t return calls regarding the incident but that the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rhodes had tried unsuccessfully to help a friend park a boat at the marina, clipping another boat.

DPS: Driver wounded in road-rage shooting on I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON - The driver of a landscaping truck was wounded in an apparent road-road shooting early Friday, the state Department of Public Safety said.

The victim had shrapnel injuries that weren’t life-threatening after being shot while driving eastbound on Interstate 10 near the Kolb Road interchange in southeastern Tucson at about 5:30 a.m., DPS spokesman Bart Graves said. No description of the shooter was immediately available but that person reportedly fired an assault rifle from a white car that might be a Toyota or Mazda, Graves said.

It wasn’t known whether the shooter was the car’s driver or a passenger and no information was immediately available on circumstances leading up to the shooting, Grave said.

Graves said detectives asked that anyone who witnessed the incident or had information about it to call 911 or the Pima County tip line 88-CRIME.