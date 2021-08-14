David Partridge of Kingman finishes 11th at Crossfit Games

KINGMAN – Kingman resident David Partridge finished in 11th place overall in the master’s division at the Crossfit Games in Madison, Wisconsin on July 27-29. Partridge competed in seven events, and missed the cut for the final event by just one position.

In Event 3, a one-repetition snatch inside the Alliant Energy Center Coliseum in Madison, Partridge lifted 210 pounds to finish first. It was 13 more pounds than the second-place finisher.

Partridge finished between fourth and 15th place in six other events, which included an 84 cardio-calorie bike ride, 42 phenomenal core/abdominal exercise sit-ups; 42 35-pound dumbbell squats; an 84-foot handstand walk; and 42 100-pound sandbag squats.

Partridge is a retired science teacher and a coach at Kingman Crossfit.

He qualified for the games with a seventh-place finish in a qualifying event.