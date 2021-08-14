Kingman Mohave Lions Club to host Robert DeVries for opioid discussion

KINGMAN – The Kingman Mohave Lions Club will host Robert DeVries, former Kingman chief of police and current program coordinator with the Mohave Substance Treatment Education Prevention Partnership, at its meeting set for noon Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Golden Corral restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

DeVries will speak about how the opioid crisis has impacted Mohave County and the work that is ongoing to help save lives in the community, the club wrote in a news release. The Department of Justice has provided a grant to MSTEPP with whom Devries is now working, and which has implemented numerous programs to make a difference.

“The presentation will also feature a training on the use of Naloxone, an overdose reversal agent, that has saved thousands of lives throughout Arizona,” organizers wrote. “MSTEPP is encouraging everyone that has a first aid kit to also carry Naloxone and participants will be provided with a complimentary kit.”

For questions contact Danette Myers at 928-753-4505 or lions@kingmanlions.org, or contact Mari Peterson at 602-459-2510 or mari@kingmanlions.org.

“Please come and share this information with others,” the club wrote.