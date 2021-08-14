OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Aug. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Mohave Lions Club to host Robert DeVries for opioid discussion

Robert DeVries, former Kingman chief of police and current program coordinator with the Mohave Substance Treatment Education Prevention Partnership, will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, Aug. 19 meeting of the Kingman Mohave Lions Club. (Miner file photo)

Robert DeVries, former Kingman chief of police and current program coordinator with the Mohave Substance Treatment Education Prevention Partnership, will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, Aug. 19 meeting of the Kingman Mohave Lions Club. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 14, 2021 3:03 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, August 14, 2021 3:33 PM

KINGMAN – The Kingman Mohave Lions Club will host Robert DeVries, former Kingman chief of police and current program coordinator with the Mohave Substance Treatment Education Prevention Partnership, at its meeting set for noon Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Golden Corral restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

DeVries will speak about how the opioid crisis has impacted Mohave County and the work that is ongoing to help save lives in the community, the club wrote in a news release. The Department of Justice has provided a grant to MSTEPP with whom Devries is now working, and which has implemented numerous programs to make a difference.

“The presentation will also feature a training on the use of Naloxone, an overdose reversal agent, that has saved thousands of lives throughout Arizona,” organizers wrote. “MSTEPP is encouraging everyone that has a first aid kit to also carry Naloxone and participants will be provided with a complimentary kit.”

For questions contact Danette Myers at 928-753-4505 or lions@kingmanlions.org, or contact Mari Peterson at 602-459-2510 or mari@kingmanlions.org.

“Please come and share this information with others,” the club wrote.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Naloxone to be available at Arizona Youth Partnership in Kingman starting Feb. 1
Kingman program expands distribution of Naloxone
Countywide forces join together to fight opioid epidemic
Kingman burglaries drop by 42 percent
Fentanyl: Just one fentanyl pill can kill
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State