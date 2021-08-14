Kingman Moose Lodge golf tourney set for Sept. 25

KINGMAN – The Kingman Moose Lodge #1704 Charity Golf Outing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, 1001 Gates Ave. in Kingman.

The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m., and the event is open to the public. Four-player teams will compete in a scramble format.

Cost is $75 per player. Cash prizes will be awarded to tournament winners, closest to the pin and the long drive contest winner. There will also be drawings and “much more,” the Moose wrote in a news release.

Signup sheets will be available at the golf course and at the lodge at 302 Monroe St. in Kingman. You can also contact Golf Committee Chair Eric Olson at 559-639-9511 or JJ48PHAN@gmail.com, or email the lodge at LODGE1704@MOOSEUNITS.ORG.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center.